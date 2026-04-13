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LPG supply chain remains stable, 1.3 lakh cylinders delivered: Delhi CM

LPG supply chain remains stable, 1.3 lakh cylinders delivered: Delhi CM

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured that LPG supply is under control, while informing that on April 12, around 1.11 lakh bookings were recorded, while 1.30 lakh cylinders were delivered in the city, clearing the pending backlogs as well.

LPG supply chain remains stable, 1.3 lakh cylinders delivered: Delhi CM

The chief minister also said that the distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly with adequate stock availability.

"On April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies delivered 1,30,094 cylinders well above the number of bookings," the chief minister said.

This indicates that pending backlogs are also being cleared efficiently and the supply chain remains robust, she added.

"The average delivery time has improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring timely doorstep delivery. Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply across the capital," Gupta said.

The chief minister also said that on the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders per day.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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