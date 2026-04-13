New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured that LPG supply is under control, while informing that on April 12, around 1.11 lakh bookings were recorded, while 1.30 lakh cylinders were delivered in the city, clearing the pending backlogs as well.

LPG supply chain remains stable, 1.3 lakh cylinders delivered: Delhi CM

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The chief minister also said that the distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly with adequate stock availability.

"On April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies delivered 1,30,094 cylinders well above the number of bookings," the chief minister said.

This indicates that pending backlogs are also being cleared efficiently and the supply chain remains robust, she added.

"The average delivery time has improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring timely doorstep delivery. Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply across the capital," Gupta said.

The chief minister also said that on the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders per day.

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{{^usCountry}} "In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders, clearly showing that supply is exceeding demand," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders, clearly showing that supply is exceeding demand," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister appealed to all commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5 kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern or stockpiling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister appealed to all commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5 kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern or stockpiling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly, and adequate stock is available at all times," Gupta said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly, and adequate stock is available at all times," Gupta said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for Piped Natural Gas wherever available, as it provides a reliable and continuous fuel supply, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for Piped Natural Gas wherever available, as it provides a reliable and continuous fuel supply, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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