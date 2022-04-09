Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lt Gen ADS Aujla is new Chinar Corps commander

Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 06:50 PM IST
ByANI, New Delhi

Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. The officer has commanded a division in the Kashmir and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, army officials said.

Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant.

The Chinar Corps is the Indian Army’s main formation tasked with combating terrorism and counter-infiltration operations in the Kashmir valley and along the Line of Control with Pakistan.

Aujla belongs to the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and commanded the 15th battalion of the infantry regiment.

