Lured from home with 10, 7-year-old raped by former neighbour

New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a former neighbour in his early twenties, in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the accused, who used to live in the same locality, and has now shifted to another area, lured the minor girl with ₹10 when she was playing near house. The accused took her to a room in the same locality and assaulted her, the police said, citing CCTV footage.

According to a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, they have found a CCTV footage showing the accused with the girl. He added that the police have established the identity of the accused, and efforts are on to track him. The CCTV footage shows the girl following the accused near a market where she was playing, the officer said.

Police said that the girl’s father works as a part-time labourer. The girl first told her mother about the sexual assault, who then informed her husband.

Quoting the complaint by girl’s parents, an investigator said the accused man, who was known to the girl, approached her as she was playing with her friends, and told her that he would give her ₹10 and buy sweets for her. Excited about the sweets, the girl followed him to a vacant room where the accused raped her.

After the assault, the man allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she would tell anyone about the incident . The girl returned home crying, and narrated the episode to her mother, who immediately called up her husband. The girl’s parents rushed her to a hospital, and called up the police control room to report the matter.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 has been registered, and that the accused is absconding.

Police said two teams have been formed to nab the accused person. The police were also checking if the accused has a criminal record.

The girl is under observation at a local hospital, the police said. The minor girl has also been provided a counsellor, a mandatory requirement under the standard operating procedures while dealing with victims of sexual crimes.

Police said they were yet to record the minor girl’s statement before a magistrate since she was in a trauma.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday issued notice to Delhi Police over the incident, seeking a copy of the FIR and details of the accused arrested so far.

“If the accused(s) have not been arrested, please provide the steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused(s),” read the notice.

She also directed the Delhi Police to submit a detailed action taken report in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 26.10.2021,” said the notice.