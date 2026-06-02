Major reshuffle in Delhi’s CPA, over 40 medical staff transferred

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a major reshuffle in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the government’s nodal body for procuring medicines and surgical consumables, transferring more than 40 medical, paramedical and administrative personnel. Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening the health department’s institutional capacity.

The reshuffle comes days after the Delhi government removed Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from the post of director, health services, with immediate effect. (HT)

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According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, the transfers include 10 doctors, among them CPA head of office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, as well as 19 paramedical staff, including pharmacists, junior medical laboratory technicians, laboratory attendants and drivers.

The government has also posted 12 medical officers from various hospitals and healthcare institutions to the CPA. These include senior medical officers, medical officers and chief medical officers (CMOs).

Gupta said the objective of the exercise was to ensure adequate human resources across all units of the health department and improve institutional efficiency.

The CPA is the Delhi government’s sole purchasing agency for medicines, medical equipment, surgical consumables and other essential healthcare supplies used by hospitals and healthcare facilities under the health and family welfare department.

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{{^usCountry}} The reshuffle comes days after the Delhi government removed Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from the post of director, health services, with immediate effect. An order issued by the health and family welfare department on May 21 stated that she had been transferred to “awaiting posting”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reshuffle comes days after the Delhi government removed Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from the post of director, health services, with immediate effect. An order issued by the health and family welfare department on May 21 stated that she had been transferred to “awaiting posting”. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed the transfer order and the proposed appointment of the medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in her place.