Man stabbed at salon after fight over smoking in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at least nine times with a pair of scissors inside a salon in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj following an argument over smoking on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that around 2pm on Sunday, the victim Abhay Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj, had gone to a salon nearby for a haircut. (Representational Image)

The man suffered four stab wounds on his chest, the police said, adding that a case of attempt to murder was registered against the suspect who was later arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that around 2pm on Sunday, the victim Abhay Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj, had gone to a salon nearby for a haircut. Kumar was getting the haircut when the suspect Mohit Mahlawat alias Manu, 22, arrived. Mahlawat, whose father owns the salon, was under the influence of alcohol and started smoking a cigarette inside the shop.

“Saying that he was allergic to cigarette smoke, Kumar asked Mahlawat to go smoke outside. Being the landlord’s son, Mahlawat took offence at Kumar’s remarks. An altercation broke out between them during which, Mahlawat picked up a pair of scissors from the shop and assaulted Kumar. Kumar suffered injuries at nine places over his body, including four in the chest,” said DCP Manoj.

The police said that the attacker left the shop after the incident. Three salon employees were present during the stabbing. The police were informed about the matter and the injured man was admitted to a nearby hospital. A police team visited the hospital and recorded Kumar’s statement. Accordingly, a case of attempt to murder was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 at Kishangarh police station.

“We arrested Mahlawat on Sunday and booked him. Further probe is on,” the DCP said, adding that the victim’s condition is currently stable.

Kumar works for a private company while Mahlawat is unemployed, the police said.

