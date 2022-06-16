Man arrested for alleged rape, assault of minor girl near Badarpur

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping an eight-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Molarband Extension near Badarpur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and was reported to the police around 3 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood and worked as a labourer, fled the crime scene, but was nabbed from his aunt’s house in Haryana’s Palwal late in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said that the Badarpur police received the complaint call on Wednesday afternoon. “A police team immediately reached the place and the eight-year-old girl was sent to AIIMS with her mother for medical assistance. The mother in her statement told the police that her daughter was raped by a man, originally hailing from Agra, but living in their neighbourhood.”

Police said that a case of rape, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt was registered under sections 376, 342 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and also under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An investigating team was formed and ordered to nab the suspect. Through technical investigation, the team members tracked the suspect’s location in a village near Palwal.

“A raid was conducted and he was arrested from his aunt’s house,” added the DCP.