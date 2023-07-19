Delhi man held while attacking 3 people with knife

A man was arrested as he attacked three people with a knife following an argument near New Delhi’s Sunlight Colony late on Tuesday.

One of the three later succumbed to his injuries. (HT)

Police said that three policemen patrolling near Macchi Market caught Harsh, a resident of Sunlight Colony, around 11.15pm while he was attacking the three. They overpowered and disarmed him.

The three Sajid, Sahil, and Mayank, all 22, were rushed to All India Institute Of Medical Science. Sajid, a resident of Sangam Vihar, later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said that Harsh was drunk when he pulled out the knife and started stabbing the three. A case of murder has been registered against Harsh at the Sunlight Colony police station.

