Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi

A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said.

Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped. “On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the girl for medical examination. Further proceedings are ongoing,” Delhi Police tweeted through its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The police said that the man allegedly raped the girl at a vacant plot near her shanty.

He had threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident, but when she came home crying, her mother asked what was wrong. The girl then narrated the episode to her, stating how the man first took her to an isolated area and then assaulted her.

On Saturday at 8.40pm, a call was received at the Mahendra Park police station, informing that a girl was raped by a man, according to Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), northwest.

“Our team rushed to the spot and the victim was given medical assistance and the accused, who lives in a nearby shanty, was arrested,” she said.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the accused, the police said.

The accused sells clothes and the survivor’s father works in a market, while her mother is a housewife, police said.