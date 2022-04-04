Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
delhi news

Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi

The police said that the girl's neighbour allegedly raped her at a vacant plot near her slum in Mahendra Park.
The accused, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said.

Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped. “On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the girl for medical examination. Further proceedings are ongoing,” Delhi Police tweeted through its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The police said that the man allegedly raped the girl at a vacant plot near her shanty.

He had threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident, but when she came home crying, her mother asked what was wrong. The girl then narrated the episode to her, stating how the man first took her to an isolated area and then assaulted her.

On Saturday at 8.40pm, a call was received at the Mahendra Park police station, informing that a girl was raped by a man, according to Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), northwest.

RELATED STORIES

“Our team rushed to the spot and the victim was given medical assistance and the accused, who lives in a nearby shanty, was arrested,” she said.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the accused, the police said.

The accused sells clothes and the survivor’s father works in a market, while her mother is a housewife, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape delhi police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP