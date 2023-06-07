Man arrested for raping minor in Delhi's Ashok Nagar

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

The survivor and the 41-year-old accused are tenants in the same house, they said.

The girl along with her parents came to the New Ashok Nagar police station and reported that the accused threatened and blackmailed her claiming that he had taken her photos and videos while she was changing in her room, a senior police officer said.

The accused raped her on several occasions, police said citing the complaint. Based on her statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered. The counselling and medical checkup of the girl was done at the LBS Hospital, the officer said.

