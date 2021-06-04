Man arrested for stabbing woman in Delhi’s Rohini

A 28-year-old woman was critically injured after she was stabbed eight to ten times allegedly by her 50-year-old neighbour outside her home in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector-11 late Thursday evening.

The attack was captured on a couple of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and the footage is circulating on social media. The attacker was arrested and the kitchen knife he used for the crime has been recovered, the police said.

Though the exact reason behind the alleged attack is still to be ascertained, a preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the two neighbours were not on good terms for the past few months, and the woman had filed a police complaint against the man about a month ago.

In the 1.06-minute video footage, the woman is seen standing in a lane near a car, scrolling on her smartphone. A man wearing a cap is standing behind her. The woman starts walking but then, turns back and points her finger at the man and says something to him. As she turns around and starts walking again, with the phone near her right ear, the man is seen rushing towards her and both of them go out of the camera’s frame.

Further in the video, the two surface again, most likely in another camera. This time, the man is seen holding a knife and attacking the woman, as she falls on the ground trying to shield herself. However, the man continues stabbing her. Soon, another man is seen trying to stop the alleged attacker. The second man then grabs his arm and pulls him back. The suspect then leaves the crime scene, as per the footage.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the stabbing took place around 7.30pm on Thursday. The injured woman was first rushed to a nearby hospital. Since her condition was serious, she was referred to Sagdarjung hospital.

“The woman’s condition is now stable. We registered a case and caught the suspect later in the night with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence network. He has been arrested,” said DCP Singh.

According to the DCP, the woman and the arrested neighbour knew each other for the past eight months. “The exact reason behind the attack will be ascertained when we record the woman’s statement. The arrested man is being interrogated and further details will be shared accordingly,” he added.