Delhi Police arrests BSP worker who posted videos of dead fish in the Yamuna

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sharing videos showing a large number of dead fish floating in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar surfaced on social media, which had earlier triggered a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Police said on Sunday. Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma accused the AAP of dumping dead fish into the river to defame the BJP government and its efforts to clean Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Police identified the accused as Surendar Kumar Azad, a worker with the Bahujan Samaj Party. He was arrested from northeast Delhi late on Saturday and later granted bail at the Wazirabad police station, where the FIR has been registered, as the case involves bailable sections.

On Saturday, police registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly dumping dead fish in Yamuna, police said, adding that a complaint was filed by the irrigation and flood control department of Delhi government. The FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station under sections 352 (intentional insult to invoke breach of peace), 353 (public mischief) and 240 (spreading false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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An official aware of the matter said Azad is a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker who had uploaded videos to spread misinformation and create mischief.

“He uploaded the first video showing the alleged fish deaths in the Yamuna. The video subsequently went viral on social media. He continued posting content about the incident after the first video went viral to create more unrest,” said the officer.

Responding to the allegations on Sunday, Azad confirmed that he was in the BSP and received videos a few days ago of fish struggling in the water.

“I immediately went to the banks of the Yamunain Sonia Vihar. I found a boat belonging to the flood department where staff members were collecting fish and placing them into the boat. They had already taken out a lot of fish. I just recorded them and asked them where the fish had come from. They explained that the fish had been found dead in the Yamuna due to polluted water and chemicals. I found more fish moving downstream. I uploaded the footage to Facebook and Instagram,” he said, adding, “I only showed the truth. I will fight this in court.”

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HT reached out to the BSP government in Delhi but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.

On Tuesday, after the videos began circulating on social media, Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma accused the AAP of dumping dead fish into the river to defame the BJP government and its efforts to clean Yamuna.

The AAP rejected the allegations, questioned the government’s claims about cleaning Yamuna and demanded investigation into possible contamination of the river.