Man assaulted, robbed of bike in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 01:35 PM IST

The victim said that his bike touched another bike and when they reached the Kukreja traffic signal, the biker and three others who were riding pillion, assaulted him with a helmet and took his bike and fled the spot

A 24-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his motorcycle at a traffic signal in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area in the wee hours on Thursday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
Police said the victim and the accused got involved in a road rage leading to an altercation. The attackers assaulted the man and fled with his motorcycle, they said.

A complaint has been filed and a first information report under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code is being registered against four unknown accused at the Rajouri Garden police station, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (west) Vichitra Veer said a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received around 4.36am on Thursday in which the complainant said that he, along with his cousin and a friend, were on a bike and were coming from his birthday celebration.

The victim said that his bike touched another bike and when they reached the Kukreja traffic signal, the biker and three others who were riding pillion, assaulted him with a helmet and took his bike and fled the spot.

DCP Veer said that efforts are being made to identify and arrest the suspects and also recover the victim’s bike.

Meanwhile, according to the General Diary entry at the police station, it was mentioned that the victim surfaced stab injuries, said people familiar with the matter.

“I was hit on the head with the helmet. I saw one of them holding a knife in his hand. I have suffered cuts on my right hand,” said the victim, when contacted over the phone.

The victim, who works at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden, said he had gone out with his cousin and a friend to celebrate his birthday.

