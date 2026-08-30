Man, associate arrested for killing son in Kalindi Kunj

A 64-year-old man and his associate have been arrested for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son, whose body, with severe injuries, was found inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on August 22, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused first smashed the victim’s head with a stone and then strangled him.

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Police said the accused first smashed the victim’s head with a stone and then strangled him.

The arrested disclosed that he killed his son, Gul Hasan, with the help of his 49-year-old associate, as Hasan has been suffering from mental health-related problems and schizophrenia, police said.

The accused lured Hasan to the abandoned container in the name of taking him to a doctor for treatment and killed him, a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that on August 23 at 7.13 am, the Kalindi Kunj police station received information regarding an unidentified man’s body found inside a container, lying abandoned adjacent to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) boundary wall on the eastern side of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon reaching the scene, police found the body with a head injury in a pool of blood. A case of murder was registered, and four teams led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sarita Vihar, Anil Kumar Sharma, were formed to probe the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon reaching the scene, police found the body with a head injury in a pool of blood. A case of murder was registered, and four teams led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sarita Vihar, Anil Kumar Sharma, were formed to probe the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“From CCTV analysis, the movement of the victim was traced, showing him in the company of two people proceeding towards the scene of the crime. The suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, leading to their arrest and identification of the victim,” said the DCP.

Police said they were interrogating the accused further to establish the motive and sequence of events leading to the murder. Police are also waiting for the post-mortem report analysis.