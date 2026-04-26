...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man attacked by grinder after dispute over tent services in Dwarka

A 53-year-old man and two minors allegedly attacked a tent supplier with a grinder, severely injuring him, over a payment dispute in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A 53-year-old man and two minors allegedly attacked a tent supplier with a grinder, severely injuring him, over a payment dispute in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday. Police said the main accused has been arrested and the minors apprehended.

Man attacked by grinder after dispute over tent services in Dwarka

According to police, the victim Lokesh Gupta, 32, had supplied tents for a wedding event of Ajay Pal’s daughter on April 20. “Payment of around 2 lakh was outstanding so Gupta went to Pal’s residence in Vijay Enclave in Dabri on Friday to collect the dues,” a senior police officer said.

Complaining about the inefficient services, Pal refused to pay the remaining amount and also attacked Gupta.

“The guests arrives earlier on the day of the wedding and arrangements were not in place. Pal said his relatives taunted him over the situation,” said another officer.

The accused, along with two minors in the family tried to cut his hand with a grinder, but he escaped narrowly, police said.

The injured man was first taken to a nearby private facility from where he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment. Medical examination confirmed that Gupta sustained grievous injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, police said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Man attacked by grinder after dispute over tent services in Dwarka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.