A 53-year-old man and two minors allegedly attacked a tent supplier with a grinder, severely injuring him, over a payment dispute in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday. Police said the main accused has been arrested and the minors apprehended.

Man attacked by grinder after dispute over tent services in Dwarka

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According to police, the victim Lokesh Gupta, 32, had supplied tents for a wedding event of Ajay Pal’s daughter on April 20. “Payment of around ₹2 lakh was outstanding so Gupta went to Pal’s residence in Vijay Enclave in Dabri on Friday to collect the dues,” a senior police officer said.

Complaining about the inefficient services, Pal refused to pay the remaining amount and also attacked Gupta.

“The guests arrives earlier on the day of the wedding and arrangements were not in place. Pal said his relatives taunted him over the situation,” said another officer.

The accused, along with two minors in the family tried to cut his hand with a grinder, but he escaped narrowly, police said.

The injured man was first taken to a nearby private facility from where he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment. Medical examination confirmed that Gupta sustained grievous injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim has suffered grievous injuries and will take at least two to three months to recover. His hands were not detached but there is a danger of paralysis, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim has suffered grievous injuries and will take at least two to three months to recover. His hands were not detached but there is a danger of paralysis, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabri police station. The main accused has been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended,” said DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabri police station. The main accused has been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended,” said DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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