Man beaten, stabbed to death in full public view in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death in full public view allegedly by two brothers in North West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the man can be seen attacked and beaten with bricks on his head in full public view.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west), Usha Rangnani said that the police control room received a call at 2.15pm saying that a person was injured after which a police team reached the spot and took the injured to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital where the man was declared brought dead.

Police said that the victim has been identified as Narender alias Bunti, resident of Azadpur.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that he was assaulted by one Rahul Kali, bad character of Adarsh Nagar police station, and his brother Rohit Kali,” Rangnani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further probe revealed that the quarrel ensued between Rahul and Narender after the victim allegedly repeatedly demanded money for drugs.

“He (Rahul) got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village and stabbed him with blade and then hit him over head with bricks,” the DCP said.

Police said that while Rahul Kali has been arrested on charges of murder, the police are looking for his brother who is on the run.