Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar
delhi news

Man beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar early Wednesday, police said
HT Image
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar early Wednesday, police said.

They identified the man only by his first name as Ritik, a resident of railway line area in Azadpur.

“We received a distress call around 1.30am regarding a quarrel in Meel Wala Park, Azadpur. On reaching the spot, our team found a man lying on the ground with blood splattered near his body. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said.

The officer said police have identified the five perpetrators, who fled the spot after assaulting Ritik. “Raids are being conducted at their various possible hideouts and they will be nabbed shortly,” she added.

Police said the five men had “personal enmity” with Ritik and added the reason why he was murdered will be clear once the five men are arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP