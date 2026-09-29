Man beaten to death, two injured over theft suspicion in Shahbad Dairy; 5 held

A man was killed and two of his friends were injured after a group of people allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of theft in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Tuesday morning, police said.

Hasan Mangal was previously named in nine criminal cases and was registered as a “bad character” at Narela Industrial Area police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have apprehended five people in connection with the case.

Police said they received a PCR call around 7am reporting that local residents had caught a few suspected thieves and were beating them up. A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the three men.

One of the injured, identified as Hasan Mangal, was declared dead at the hospital. The other two injured men are undergoing treatment, police said.

DCP (Outer North) Shobhit Saksena said five suspects involved in the assault/murder have been apprehended and a crime team inspected the spot. “Further action will be taken on the basis of facts, evidence and medical opinion/postmortem report,” Saksena said.

Police said Mangal was named in nine criminal cases and was a “bad character” at Narela Industrial Area police station. In police records, a bad character is someone with a history of crime whose activities must be tracked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the circumstances leading to the assault were being investigated. The exact cause of Mangal’s death will be established after the postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the circumstances leading to the assault were being investigated. The exact cause of Mangal’s death will be established after the postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}