Man drives van into drain, cops say he was watching his mobile phone while driving

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 01:21 PM IST

The police received a call about the accident around 10.30pm on Sunday and the caller informed about the incident near Bhaskaracharya College in Madhu Vihar area of Dwarka

A van fell into an under-construction drain in west Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday night after the man behind the wheel got allegedly distracted by his mobile phone while driving, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Representational image.

The driver was the only person in the van, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

“The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. He did not sustain serious injuries,” the DCP said.

The police received a call about the accident around 10.30pm and the caller informed about the incident near Bhaskaracharya College in Madhu Vihar area of Dwarka.

“The initial probe has suggested that the driver was using his phone while driving. That caused a lapse in his attention and led to the van hitting barricades placed near the drain, before nosediving into the drain,” the DCP said.

