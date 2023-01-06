Man flashes woman on DTC bus

A man allegedly flashed his genitals at a woman passenger in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in Delhi’s Rohini area, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. However, the woman is yet to give her statement or comment on the alleged incident, the officers said.

Police did not reveal when the incident took place but said that it came to light on January 3, after a video clip emerged on social media in which a woman, whose face is blurred, is heard alleging that a male passenger was flashing his genitals while looking at her. Next, a man identified as Sandeep Chikara, a marshal deployed in the DTC bus is seen questioning the male passenger, who starts crying.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip or the allegations levelled against the male passenger in the video.

Police said that taking cognisance of the video, an enquiry was initiated into the matter and a woman sub-inspector from North Rohini police station was assigned to look into it and record the woman passenger’s statement and complaint in connection with the incident.

“The woman, who is a resident of Mandoli in Delhi, refused to give her statement or comment on the alleged incident. In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate section of law,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.