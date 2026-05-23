New Delhi, A man has been arrested in connection with a dacoity in New Delhi's posh Tughlak Road area, where a businessman and his family were held hostage in their house after a newly hired domestic servant allegedly facilitated the crime, an official said on Saturday.

Man held for April 17 Tuglak Road house dacoity: Police

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The accused has been identified as Nihal Hasan alias Sanjay, who is a habitual offender and involved in around 20 criminal cases, police said.

The dacoity took place on April 17 in the Golf Course area in Tughlak Road. A PCR call was received around 8.30 pm after armed men allegedly barged into a residence and looted jewellery, valuables and cash.

During the investigation, the complainant told the police that the domestic help, who had been employed only four to five days earlier, allegedly opened the main gate and allowed five to six associates to enter the house.

The police said the accused threatened and held the family hostage before carrying out the robbery.

While three accused had already been arrested in the case, Nihal Hasan was identified during further investigation as one of the active participants involved in the crime, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on a specific tip-off regarding Nihal's movement in the Khajuri area, the team laid a trap on May 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a specific tip-off regarding Nihal's movement in the Khajuri area, the team laid a trap on May 21. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said that Nihal tried to flee after sensing police presence but was apprehended after a brief chase.

During interrogation, investigators found that Nihal was a "habitual offender" allegedly involved in around 20 criminal cases related to robbery, dacoity, theft and Arms Act violations across Delhi and adjoining areas.

The police said he has previously been convicted in seven criminal cases and was last released on bail in May last year. Officials added that he had also been "disowned by his family" due to his repeated involvement in criminal activities.

Investigators said the gang used to survey affluent neighbourhoods and identify vulnerable households. In the present case, they allegedly planted a domestic worker inside the target residence to collect information regarding family movement, valuables and security arrangements.

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The police said once the servant gained the family's trust, he facilitated the entry of armed accomplices carrying swords, iron rods and other weapons. The gang allegedly assaulted the family members and escaped with valuables.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace the remaining absconding accused, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.