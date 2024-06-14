Man held for beating his father to death

A 35-year-old man, Arun Singh alias Gajji, allegedly killed his 65-year-old father over property dispute with sticks and bricks at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Wednesday afternoon, said police on Thursday, adding that the accused was heavily drunk at the time. Investigators found an empty liquor bottle, some cooked food, and a phone with its battery removed on the first floor. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the deceased was identified as Kehar Singh. Police said that the incident was reported at 3.19pm on Wednesday, when Singh’s elder brother Ram Bahadur said that his father had been killed.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the ground floor locked and the gate to the first-floor stairs bolted from inside. “Arun was found on the first-floor balcony and initially resisted opening the door but eventually complied,” said an investigator associated with the case. On the first floor, investigators found and empty liquor bottle, some cooked food and a phone with its battery removed, they said.

The body of Kehar Singh, with multiple head injuries, was discovered on the second floor. The body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“A bamboo stick, a brick, and a piece of stone, all with bloodstains, were found at the scene. Arun, found with bloodstains on his body and trousers, was drunk during the arrest,” said the investigators.

The crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the site. Investigations revealed that Kehar lived with Arun, a contractual nursing orderly at GTB Hospital, in the house. Kehar had four daughters and an elder son, Ram Bahadur, who works as a pharmacy supervisor and lives in Maujpur with his family.

“Frequent fights occurred between father and son due to Arun’s demand for the entire property. Kehar wanted to allocate the ground floor to his daughters and the second floor to Ram Bahadur,” said DCP, adding that the fatal altercation on Wednesday afternoon stemmed from this ongoing dispute.

DCP Tirkey confirmed that Arun was arrested from the spot and that further investigation is underway.