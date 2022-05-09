Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
delhi news

‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’

He portrayed himself as a peacemaker so that no one would suspect he was involved in the violence, said a senior officer
The Delhi police have so far arrested 33 persons. (Picture for representation only)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySanjeev K Jha

A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting.

A senior officer of the crime branch said, “We have seen a video, in which he, sitting beside the area DCP, was seen giving a speech on peace and brotherhood. But on the basis of video footages and technical surveillance, he has been arrested. He was taking part in every meeting of the peace committee. He portrayed himself as a peacemaker so that no one would suspect he was involved in the violence.”

When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.

“If anyone’s role is established during investigation, the same will be dealt with as per the law, irrespective of whether he helped local police in establishing peace and harmony after riots in the area or otherwise. After communal violence in Jahangirpuri, police had a prime and focused role of establishing peace and order in the area, during which large number of people of all communities were co-opted to appeal people to maintain peace and communal harmony. Anyone from the area, who approached local police with the same idea, was associated with aman committee as a confidence-building measure with the community,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

The Delhi police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three minors for the clashes during a religious procession in the area on April 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP