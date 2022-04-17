'Procession was peaceful when...': Delhi cop's statement on Jahangirpuri clash

The violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri was 'an attempt to create communal tension', a police officer deployed to the local station said in a FIR (first information report) filed over communal clashes that left nine people injured, according to news agency ANI. Rajeev Ranjan, an inspector at the Jahangirpuri police station was quoted as saying: "On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting,"

"Procession was underway peacefully... when it reached near C-Block mosque a man with four to five others started arguing with those taking part... Later stone pelting started from both sides," Ranjan said, according to ANI.

"Police engaged in security for the religious procession separated the two groups but after some time clashes erupted between the two sides. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting," he said in the FIR.

Violence erupted on Saturday evening as a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Fourteen people have been arrested so far, Deputy commissioner of Delhi Police (north west) Usha Rangnani said. One of those is accused of firing a weapon during the clashes. A pistol believed to be the gun discharged has been found.

Clashes between two communities broke out around 5.30 pm Saturday.

Each side has since blamed the other. Videos on social media suggest various versions. Hindustan Times could not verify the videos.

Residents said people from the Hindu-dominated G and H blocks on one side and those from the Muslim-dominated C block on the other clashed.

Residents of both sides said 'outsiders' were involved.

Mastan, a resident of C block, said processions had been going on since 1.30 pm but they were peaceful. However, one that passed at 5.30 pm incited violence.

Residents of G and H blocks, meanwhile, blamed Muslims. "Stone pelting started from the roof of the mosque. It was a planned attack. They had swords, country-made pistols, stones and bricks..." Sumit Kumar, a resident, said.

Police have said the area is tense but the situation is under control, and have urged people not to believe or spread rumours. "Strict action will be taken against rioters," commissioner Rakesh Asthana tweeted last night.

Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken to Asthana and senior Delhi Police officials and asked them to maintain law and order. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace.

