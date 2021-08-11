Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held for derogatory comments against Congress leader

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:32 AM IST
DCP Thakur said Sehrawat is being questioned.(HT Archives. Representative image)

A 30-year-old man from Uttam Nagar has been arrested for allegedly making anti-Muslim comments and derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba in a viral video.

The suspect, Vikas Sehrawat alias Mallik Sehrawat, was earlier arrested in March by the Ghaziabad police for delivering similar speeches in a viral video outside a temple before getting bail three months ago.

DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said they received a complaint against Sehrawat from Lamba on Monday. Lamba also tagged the Delhi Police in a post on Twitter and attached the purported hate speech video.

DCP Thakur said Sehrawat is being questioned. “Our police team succeeded in tracing the accused in the area of police station Bindapur and he (Sehrawat) was taken in police custody from his house,” he said.

In his videos, Sehrawat describes himself as a Hindu leader and a nationalist. Earlier, he was accused of threatening to kill a journalist and AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan.

Lamba, the former MLA from Chandni Chowk, said, “He is a notorious man and belongs to some right wing organisation. He is connected to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, priest of the Dasna temple. Some months ago, he had made derogatory comments against me and the Ghaziabad police had arrested him. But even after coming out on bail, he makes such inflammatory comments.”

