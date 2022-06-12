Man held for killing wife’s live-in partner

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they arrested a 32-year-old man for killing his wife’s live-in partner in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Thursday. According to police, the arrested man, whom they identified as one Robin, already has five cases of robbery, hurt and theft against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they got a call on June 9 at the Sadar Bazar police station regarding a man who had been stabbed. A team reached the spot and learnt that the victim, Kunal (identified by his first name), had been taken to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During inquiry, police learnt that a woman had witnessed the crime. The woman, in her statement, told the police that she was in a marital dispute with her husband, Robin, and had been living with Kunal for the past six months. “Around 11.45pm on June 8, she was going home with Kunal when her husband approached them, stabbed Kunal several times and fled. On Friday, we arrested Robin after receiving information about his presence near Tis Hazari Court,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interrogation, Kalsi said, Robin said Kunal was his friend but had a relationship with his wife while he was in jail.