Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man held for making fake RTO websites
delhi news

Man held for making fake RTO websites

Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:51 AM IST
Police said police registered a case and traced the bank accounts to which the money was credited by victims.(Representational Image)
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 30-year-old Ghaziabad resident has been arrested for creating fake websites of different regional transport offices and duping people of money to the tune of 70 lakh. Police said the man, Kapil Tyagi, lived in Raj Nagar Extension, and duped at least 3,300 people through the fake websites.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) KPS Malhotra said police on October 2 received a complaint from the director of the ministry of road transport and highways about these fake websites. The official informed the police that there were several such websites all claiming to represent different RTOs and duping people by promising them RTO-related services.

DCP Malhotra said police registered a case and traced the bank accounts to which the money was credited by victims. “Analysis of information and documents led to the arrest of accused Kapil Tyagi from his house in Raj Nagar Extension,” Malhotra said, adding that Tyagi, is originally from Muzaffarnagar and has studied up to Class 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi crime delhi police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: Shekhar’s pre-Blue Line chai

Delhi police to file FIR, probe allegations against Tihar jail officers

Suspend Tihar officials for helping Unitech promoters, says top court

Bail to man jailed for 12 yrs over role in ’08 Delhi blasts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP