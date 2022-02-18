Man held for raping minor girl repeatedly in west Delhi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her 27-year-old neighbour in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, police said Friday, adding that the suspect has been arrested after a manhunt.

According to a senior police officer, the crime was reported to the police by the girl’s mother to whom the girl had narrated her ordeal. On receiving the complaint, a police team reached the girl’s house and took her to hospital, from where she was discharged after a medical examination.

Police said they registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act on Wednesday at the Kirti Nagar police station.

The minor girl told police that her neighbour, whose identity is being withheld to protect the survivor’s identity, raped her first in December. She alleged that the man threatened to harm her if she told anyone about it, and so she kept quiet. She said he raped her a second time on Wednesday, and this time, he also thrashed her and told her not to speak of the incident. But she confided in her mother, who then informed the police.

“The man was arrested the same day (Wednesday) and sent to judicial custody,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Gautam.