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Man held for sexual harassment of homeless woman in Delhi's Palam Village

DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said the woman told the police team nothing had happened to her and that she did not want to take any action.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 08:38 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for the alleged sexual harassment of a homeless woman sleeping on a footpath at night in southwest Delhi’s Palam Village, police said on Saturday.

The local police station initiated a search and arrested a 51-year-old, identified as Mahavir, who works at a tent house, on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times/Representative)
The local police station initiated a search and arrested a 51-year-old, identified as Mahavir, who works at a tent house, on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times/Representative)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said that on May 24, police received a PCR recall reporting that a man was inappropriately touching the homeless woman on the footpath. “A team was deployed to the scene and found the woman, who allegedly told police that nothing had happened to her and that she did not wish to take any action,” the DCP said.

However, the local police station initiated a search. On May 30, police arrested the 51-year-old, identified as Mahavir, who works at a tent house, DCP Goel added.

ALSO READ | Former Ranchi school principal gets 3 yrs in jail for sexual harassment

Officials said an alleged video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the suspect allegedly involved in an indecent act with the woman.

The woman could not be found till Saturday evening, said a senior police official familiar with the matter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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