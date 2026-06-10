Man held for stabbing co-worker to death at Delhi garment factory

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a co-worker to death with a pair of scissors during a drunken brawl at a garment factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on the night of June 4, police said on Tuesday.

Police also recovered the bloodstained pair of scissors allegedly used in the crime and the clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident. (Representational image)

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Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena said the accused, identified as Arwaz, a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, was arrested from Uttam Nagar on June 7 (Sunday). Police also recovered the bloodstained pair of scissors allegedly used in the crime and the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident.

According to investigators, Krishan Kumar was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital with stab injuries on June 5. Police said he was unable to provide details about the attack. He later left the hospital without informing the medical staff and declined to pursue legal action when contacted by police, Meena said.

On June 6, police received information from GTB Hospital that Kumar, who had been brought there by his family, had succumbed to his injuries. A case was subsequently registered and an investigation launched.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, police visited the garment factory in Raghuwarpura where Kumar worked and questioned the factory owner and workers. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a quarrel broke out among workers consuming liquor inside the factory on the night of June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, police visited the garment factory in Raghuwarpura where Kumar worked and questioned the factory owner and workers. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a quarrel broke out among workers consuming liquor inside the factory on the night of June 4. {{/usCountry}}

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During the altercation, Arwaz allegedly stabbed Kumar with a pair of scissors before fleeing the spot, police said.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a co-worker with a pair of scissors during a drunken quarrel at a garment factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena said the accused, identified as Arwaz, a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, was arrested from Uttam Nagar. Police also recovered the bloodstained pair of scissors allegedly used in the crime and the clothes the accused wore during the incident.

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According to investigators, victim Krishan Kumar was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital with stab injuries on June 5. Police said Kumar was unable to provide details about the attack and later left the hospital without informing the medical staff. He also declined to pursue legal action when contacted by police, Meena said.

On June 6, officers were alerted by GTB Hospital, after Kumar, who was brought there by his family, succumbed to his injuries. Police registered a case and began a probe.

During the probe, police went to Kumar’s garment factory in Raghuwarpura and questioned the factory owner and workers. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a quarrel broke out among workers who were consuming liquor inside the factory on the night of June 4. During the altercation, Arwaz allegedly attacked another worker and stabbed Kumar with a pair of scissors before fleeing, police said.

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An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.