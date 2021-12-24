Man held for stealing luggage at stns, ISBTs in Delhi

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing luggage and trolley bags from elderly passengers after offering to help them carry their belongings at railway stations and interstate bus terminals in Delhi, police said.

Referring to him as a “wily criminal”, the police said the well dressed man roamed around public places in search of targets. He stole nearly 150 trolley bags and luggage in the last two years but was never caught, the police said.

On October 18, a 56-year-old woman from Haryana’s Hisar filed a complaint at the Kashmere Gate police station, alleging that an unknown man, who introduced himself as a fellow passenger, offered to carry her bags at Kashmere Gate ISBT. She said she was travelling alone to Delhi from her hometown. The woman allowed him to carry her luggage but after a few minutes, the man disappeared with the bag that contained her clothes, mobile phone, some jewellery and documents, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“We registered a case and checked footage from CCTV cameras at the bus terminal and found a man following the complainant. Footage from previous days were also examined, and it was found that the suspect committed similar thefts in the past as well. Through human intelligence network and technical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Suraj Prakash, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. He was caught from near the bus terminal on Wednesday,” said Kalsi.

The police took Prakash to his home and searched it. During the search 51 stolen trolley bags containing clothes and mobile phones were recovered. The clothes worn by Prakash at the time of the thefts were also seized from the house, they said.

Prakash told the police that he completed his BSc from Meerut University in 90s, and then he ran a medical store on rent. However, a few years ago, he suffered losses in the business and shut it down. Around two years ago, Prakash started committing thefts, the DCP said.

“Prakash mainly targeted elderly passengers, especially women, travelling alone. He roamed around such places and identified his targets. Thereafter, he offered help in carrying the bags. He used to follow the victim for some time, and then finding an opportunity disappeared along with the passenger’s luggage. Prakash didn’t use any vehicle,” added DCP Kalsi.