Man held for strangling wife over ‘domestic issues’; brother who helped on the run

New Delhi: Police have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife over “domestic issues” on June 14, said officials on Tuesday.

The arrested man and his brother — identified as Sunil Kumar (32) and Chhotu (27), respectively; residents of XXX — had dumped the body of the 35-year-old woman (name withheld by police), in a wooded area in Bhati Mines, near South Delhi’s Maidangarhi, said police, adding that Chhotu is still on the run.

On XXX, the woman’s family filed a missing woman complaint at a Bulandshahr police station in Uttar Pradesh after they were unable to contact her, following which, Kumar also filed a separate missing complaint at the Maidangarhi police station on Sunday (June 26). Kumar alleged in the FIR that “his wife left home on June 13 without informing him or their sons — aged seven and eight, and did not return home even after almost two weeks”.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said police, however, suspected Kumar’s involvement in the case as he reported the missing complaint after two weeks. “During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he killed his wife, with the help of his brother, over ‘domestic issues’... The brothers had allegedly told the woman that three of them would consume liquor in the wooded area, and then go to Faridabad (FOR?). As the three went there, the brothers strangled the woman to death and dumped her body there,” said DCP Jaiker.

Following this, police launched a search in the wooded area and recovered the woman’s decomposed body from a pit there on Monday, said police officials.

A case was registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maidangarhi police station and he was arrested on XXX, said police officials, adding that efforts are underway to nab the brother at the earliest.