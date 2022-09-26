Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man in Delhi nabbed for ferrying illicit liquor painted truck with milk brand logo

Man in Delhi nabbed for ferrying illicit liquor painted truck with milk brand logo

delhi news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Delhi Police stopped a truck which looked like it ostensibly belonged to Mother Dairy. However, when the team checked the truck, they discovered 600 cartons of illicit liquor which was for sale in Haryana, police said. Police confirmed that the truck did not belong to Mother Dairy

The police recovered over 26,000 bottles of liquor. (Representative photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Police on Sunday arrested a man for transporting illicit liquor in a truck, which was painted with the Mother Dairy logo to mislead authorities, from Haryana to Delhi, and recovered 25,000 quarter (180ml) bottlesand 600 full (750ml) bottlesof the contraband.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C identified the arrested man as 45-year-old Nishan Singh, the driver of the truck and a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran Sahib. He was accompanied by his 21-year-old helper Vikash alias Chapta, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, who is yet to be arrested.

Police said they received information on Friday that a huge quantity of illicit liquor would be sent via National Highway 8 to Delhi-NCR in a truck, so they laid a trap. Around 2am, they stopped a truck which looked like it ostensibly belonged to Mother Dairy, which manufactures, markets and sells milk, dairy products, edible oil and fruits and vegetables. However, when the team checked the truck, they discovered 600 cartons of illicit liquor which was for sale in Haryana, police said. Police confirmed that the truck did not belong to Mother Dairy.

Police said that the truck’s number plate was fake; they discovered its actual number after checking the engine number. They then arrested Nishan Singh and registered a case.

During interrogation, Nishan Singh allegedly disclosed that he and one Vikash work for one Yogi (age unknown), who is also a resident of Bahadurgarh area, and the duo supply illicit liquor on his directions. “Nishan was provided the said truck by Yogi’s driver near Manesar and was to supply the said liquor in Delhi as per Yogi’s instructions. We are making efforts to arrest others involved in the racket,” DCP Manoj said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
