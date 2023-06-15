Man in Delhi shares personal photos of former girlfriend; arrested

A 24-year-old Bachelor of Pharmacy student of a Delhi-based pharmaceuticals and research university was arrested by the cyber cell of Shahdara district for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing his ex-girlfriend, who was also his classmate, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police said that the suspect created fake social media accounts and posted obscene videos and photographs of her, apart from her and her mother’s phone numbers, as the woman had broken up with him as her parents were against the union. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the suspect created fake social media accounts and posted obscene videos and photographs of her, apart from her and her mother’s phone numbers, as the woman had broken up with him as her parents were against the union. Police also said that the suspect wanted to marry the woman, also 24, by going against her parents. The suspect originally was from Siwan in Bihar, was pursuing a course at a college in Delhi, and lived in the college hostel, they said.

“The arrested student thought that if she was defamed on social media and the news reached her family, they would worry about finding her a suitable groom and would marry her off to him in desperation. He wanted to ensure that the woman came back to him, and their relationship culminated in their marriage,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP Meena said that the woman approached the cyber cell on June 6 and filed a complaint alleging that she had been receiving obscene messages and calls from unknown numbers for the past five days. Later, she also learnt that someone had created fake accounts of her on social media websites like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as a pornography website.

“The woman was shocked to see her obscene videos and photographs on the sites. Based on her complaint, a case of voyeurism, stalking, and forgery for harming reputation was registered under sections 354C, 354D, and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber cell police station. The investigation was taken up by a team led by woman sub-inspector Shweta Sharma,” said DCP Meena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigating team approached the service providers of the sites and obtained details of the internet protocol (IP) address and the phone numbers used to create the fake accounts and upload the videos and photos, which helped us identify the suspect,” added Meena.

Police said that the suspect confessed to the crime and said he began dating the woman in college. Since her parents were against it, she broke up with him, after which he decided to make fake accounts and upload her pictures, in an attempt to get her back. Police said they also seized a laptop and two phones used in the offence from the suspect.