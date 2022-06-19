Man in South Delhi smothers wife to death with pillow for ‘refusing to serve dinner’: Police

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smothering his wife to death with a pillow after an argument when she refused to serve him dinner at their house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Saturday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Pawan Kumar said that the accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey who killed his wife Sonali on Thursday night.

Officers aware of the case said the matter was reported to the police control room at 9:30am on Friday. When the police reached the spot, they found Sonali dead in the house. Vinod was arrested on Friday. Vinod told the police that he and his wife were drinking on Thursday night. When Vinod asked Sonali to serve dinner, she refused and the two started arguing during which Sonali slapped Vinod. After his, Vinod killed Sonali, the police said.