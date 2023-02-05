Man kidnapped from Delhi, taken towards Kashmir; rescued by cops

A joint operation by the police forces of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab led to the rescue of a 40-year-old man who was abducted by his business partners at north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and was being taken to Kashmir, officers aware of the matter said.

The car carrying Sayeed Tariq was intercepted at Phagwara, Punjab by a Punjab Police team, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police control room received a call from a man in Kashmir, who said that his uncle may have been abducted from outside a tour-and-travel operator’s office at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. Police then checked the CCTV cameras of different tour operators in the area and also spoke to people in the area.

“After speaking to vendors and checking different CCTV footages, we saw that a man was taken captive by two men in a Maruti Swift Dzire car. We had the number of the vehicle. Witnesses said the people involved in the case were from Kashmir. As soon as we received this information, we suspected that the kidnappers were taking the victim to Kashmir so we followed CCTV cameras along the route. We took help from the Haryana and the Punjab police in tracing their route,” said Kalsi.

The DCP said the car was traced and stopped by Punjab Police in Phagwara after which the kidnappers were arrested. Police identified the two men as Nishar Ahmed (48) and Imtiyaz Ahmed (48), both residents of Budgam district in Kashmir.

“Both the victim and accused are business partners and there is a monetary dispute of ₹55 lakh between them. The victim was not in position to repay his debt. When the victim opposed paying his debts, his partners threatened to kill him,” Kalsi said.