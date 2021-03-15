Man killed, 2 injured in separate shootings in N-E Delhi

A man was killed and two others were injured in three separate shooting incidents in North-east Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

The first incident was on Friday evening when two men shot at a motorcycle mechanic who police identified by a single name as Tasleem from Chauhan Bangar. The previous day Tasleem allegedly had an argument with a man named Mohammad Sohail who wanted his vehicle to be repaired before others. On Friday, Sohail allegedly returned with another man named Mohammad Ghazi and shot at Tasleem five times.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “He has suffered bullet injuries to his shoulder and hands but no vital organs were hit and his condition is stable. Both Sohail and Ghazi were arrested within hours. They have both bene booked for attempt to murder and under other relevant sections.”

On Saturday evening, Manoj Sharma, a dairy booth owner, was shot in his shop in Ghonda. Police said people in the area saw a few masked persons flee the area.

“Sharma was shot rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital from where he was referred to Max Patparganj,” a police officer, requesting not to be named, said.

DCP Sain said they had sine arrested one person for the attack. “Our teams obtained CCTV footage from inquired into it. Prima facie, it looks like that the attack was fallout of personal enmity and we arrested one person. Sharma’s condition was said to be stable,” he said.

Police did not divulge details of the arrested men as more arrests are expected in the case.

The third incident was reported on Saturday between 8 pm and 9 pm when garments shop owner Shoiab Ansari was gunned down in his Khajuri Khas shop. Police said Ansari was shot three times in his head and did not survive.

DCP Sain said that Ansari was involved in multiple criminal cases like murders, attempts to murder and illegal possession of arms in Bihar. “We have possible leads and suspects will soon be arrested,” he said.