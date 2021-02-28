Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar
delhi news

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building. The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 AM IST
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)

A 35-year-old worker died and another was injured in a factory fire in north Delhi’s Pratap Nagar on Saturday, Delhi fire service officers said.

The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building.

The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion. At least 28 fire tenders were pressed into service and they took nearly five hours to douse the fire that had spread to the second floor that had another factory.

Officials suspect fautly wiring in the building that set off a short-circuit or an LPG cylinder in the factory.

The dead man was identified as Upchand Kumar who was from Siwan in Bihar. His colleague, identified as Sushil was admitted at a city hospital. A fire officer also suffered burn injuries while attempting to douse the fire.

Forensic experts and crime branch officials visited the site at around noon and took samples for investigation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today

Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL

Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.

They said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the factory was run and managed by three persons from Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh; they will be summoned to join the investigation into the fire at the factory, police said.

Fire officials said that the factory was over 600 square yards. The ground had a bottle manufacturing unit, the first floor manufactured lipstick and the second floor packed toys.

Kumar, fire officials said, was sleeping in a room on the first floor room. Kumar’s body was found at around 9am.

His relatives who reached the spot said Kumar had been employed at the factory for several years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP