Man killed in party brawl over money for buying chicken in southeast Delhi; four apprehended
Man killed in party brawl over money for buying chicken in southeast Delhi; four apprehended
New Delhi, An 18-year-old man was arrested while three others, including a minor, were detained in connection with a murder over a monetary dispute at a party in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, a quarrel broke out over who would pay for the purchase of chicken at the party, which escalated into a brawl during which the accused allegedly hit the victim repeatedly on the head with a stick, leading to his death.
The deceased, Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu, 20 to 25 years of age, had earlier worked in housekeeping at an establishment in Okhla Phase I but had been unemployed for the past three months, a senior police officer said.
The accused, identified as Bhavishya Kumar alias Rishi Gupta a friend of the deceased has been arrested, he added.
"The accused and the deceased were having a party at the house of the victim. A quarrel broke out over who will pay for the chicken. While initially the matter was settled and rest of the people went to buy chicken, a dispute again broke out between Rishi and Himanshu," the officer said.
Rishi allegedly hit the victim repeatedly on his head with a stick, he added.
A PCR call was received regarding a quarrel around 3.45 pm on Monday, following which a team rushed to Tughlakabad village. "Upon reaching the spot, the personnel found the bloodied body of a man lying at the entrance of a room," the officer said.
The crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body was later sent for a postmortem examination, police said.
The deceased, a resident of Tughlakabad village and originally from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife and a one-and-half-year-old son, they said.
The police have also apprehended three others, including a minor, and are investigating their role in the murder, they added.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.