Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed, wife shot at five times in Delhi, honour killing suspected
delhi news

Man killed, wife shot at five times in Delhi, honour killing suspected

The couple had eloped last year against wishes of their families.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
In a suspected case of honour killing, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Dwarka's Ambarhai village on Thursday and his wife severely injured, police said here.

Information about the incident was received at the Dwarka Sector-23 police station around 9 pm, they said.

"During an enquiry, it was found that Vinay Dahiya of Haryana's Sonipat and his wife Kiran Dahiya (19) were shot at by six to seven people inside their rented accommodation in Amberhai village," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Vinay Dahiya sustained four bullet injuries which led to his death, while Kiran Dahiya was shot five times and she is undergoing treatment at the Venkateshewar Hospital, the DCP said.

The couple had eloped last year against wishes of their families. Legal action is being taken, the police added.

delhi
