Man kills Delhi cop, shoots 2 others, dies by suicide at Meet Nagar flyover

A 44-year-old man shot dead a police officer who was riding on a motorcycle and died by suicide in an auto-rickshaw at a flyover in northeast Delhi on Tuesday morning allegedly over a financial dispute between the two, police said. The man also opened fire at another scooterist, who sustained a bullet injury, and the driver of the auto-rickshaw, who escaped unhurt, police added. Police said the attacker has been identified by his first name Mukesh, who lived in a slum cluster in Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi (Representative Image)

The incident happened at Meet Nagar flyover near Nand Nagri and police said they were informed about the incident at 11.42am.

The deceased police officer, who was not in uniform when the firing happened, has been identified as Dinesh Sharma, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted in the Delhi Police’s special branch. He was shot at least twice in the chest. The attacker has been identified by his first name Mukesh, who lived in a slum cluster in Nand Nagri.

An initial enquiry into the matter has revealed that the attacker was known to the policeman and was allegedly having a monetary dispute with him, said two senior police officers aware of the crime. The officers added that they have learnt that the policeman had allegedly taken ₹5 lakh from the man but was not returning it.

“We are trying to ascertain if the dispute between the man and the policeman triggered the former to commit the crime. It’s too early to come to a conclusion. It’s confirmed that the two were known to each other. We are probing all possible angles in the matter,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

DCP Tirkey said, “A police team reached the spot and learnt that the attacker first opened fire at a biker at the flyover, causing him injuries. Thereafter, he walked down the flyover and after a distance of nearly 50 feet from the first firing spot, fired at a scooter rider from behind. The scooterist suffered a bullet injury to his waist. Thereafter, he walked another 15 feet and forcibly sat in an auto-rickshaw. He asked its driver to move. As the auto driver resisted, the attacker fired a bullet at him. However, the driver quickly moved himself away from the line of fire and escaped unhurt.”

“It seems that after firing at the auto driver, the attacker shot himself on the rear seat of the auto, where he died. The other two injured men were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where the biker, who turned out to be a Delhi Police ASI, identified as Dinesh Sharma, was declared brought dead. The scooter rider, Amit Kumar, 30, is undergoing treatment,” the DCP added.

Police said that multiple live rounds and empty bullet shells were recovered from the three firing spots. A case of murder, attempted murder and use of firearms is being registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station, they added.