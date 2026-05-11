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Man linked to arms gang arrested

Delhi Police arrested Praveen Kumar, linked to arms trafficking and ISI, for supplying weapons to gang members; 14 suspects arrested so far.

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key operative allegedly linked to a transnational arms trafficking and terror module with alleged connections to gangster Rohit Chaudhary and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Sunday.

A semi-automatic pistol made in Italy along with five live cartridges of .32 bore were also recovered (Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Praveen Kumar alias Tittu, 45, was apprehended by a team of the Anti Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch over a case registered earlier this year under provisions of the BNS, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Praveen Kumar had emerged as an important operative in the syndicate and was allegedly facilitating the circulation of sophisticated foreign-made weapons among gang members.”

“He was previously carrying a reward of 2 lakh on his arrest and had remained on the radar of Delhi Police for his alleged role in organised criminal activities,” the officer added.

A semi-automatic pistol made in Italy along with five live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from his possession, said police, adding that he was allegedly working as a receiver and supplier of sophisticated foreign-made weapons for the Shahbaz Ansari-led network.

Police records show Kumar was previously involved in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including offences related to murder attempt, extortion, rioting and Arms Act violations.

 
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