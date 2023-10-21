Man, minor son found dead in Delhi’s Paharganj home

A dhaba owner and his eight-year-old son were found dead with multiple stab wounds on the second floor of their house at Arakashan Road in Paharganj, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

While Singh’s throat was found slit, there were multiple stab wounds on his son’s body, police said. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the victims as Anuj Singh, 30, and his son Raunak. According to the police, Singh and his family, including his mother, wife, daughter and son, had gone to Dwarka on Friday for the housewarming ceremony of their new house. While Singh and Raunak returned, his wife, mother and daughter stayed back. They returned on Saturday afternoon.

“We received a PCR call at 2.45pm at Nabi Karim police station from Singh’s wife, after which the police team rushed to the dhaba. It was found locked from inside. The dead bodies were on the first floor of the building lying in a pool of blood. While Singh’s throat was found slit, there were multiple stab wounds on his son’s body,” he said.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests the prime suspect be their help, who was hired by the deceased recently. The suspect, who has been found absconding, was staying on the second floor of the building. Singh’s phone and DVR of the CCTV installed in the building are also missing,” the DCP said.

Sain said that forensic and crime teams have been called for inspection. A case of murder is registered at Nabi Karim police station and investigations started,” he added.

