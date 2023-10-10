Man peers into shaft, crushed by lift in west Delhi

A 30-year-old plumber, who was hired to fix water seepage in the shaft of the elevator at a building in Naraina Vihar in west Delhi, was killed when the lift was called down to the ground floor while he was still peering into the shaft, police officers aware of the case said.

Police found the plumber stuck between the elevator and the lift shaft on the ground floor. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said an interior design company has its office and studio in the building, and the employees there called Sanjay, the plumber — police identified him only by his first name — to address the seepage and waterlogging at the base of the lift shaft.

At around 12.30pm, Sanjay was still checking the seepage by peering into the lift shaft when the accident took place, police said.

“Our preliminary probe has revealed that the plumber was standing on the ground floor and peeping into the shaft when the elevator came down and hit him, nearly decapitating him. We are registering a case of death by negligence in connection with the death of the plumber,” said the DCP.

Investigators said after the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot around 2.30pm. They found the plumber stuck between the elevator and the lift shaft on the ground floor, said a police officer aware of the case, asking not to be named.

“The plumber was rescued with the help of a local technician. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,”said the officer.

Police also said they are trying to identify the owner of the building and investigating who was responsible for maintenance of the lift. They said that they were also trying to ascertain how the elevator came down and if there was person inside the lift when the accident took place.

DCP Veer said officers will scan CCTV footage installed in the building to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

