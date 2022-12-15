Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man prosecuted for stunts on road, say Delhi Police

Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:01 AM IST

The accused used his Maruti Swift car to carry out dangerous stunts and post videos of the acts on Instagram

Police also prosecuted a woman identified as Kanika, who owns a BMW sedan, for driving a diesel car over 10 years old in contravention of Delhi rules.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have prosecuted a social media influencer, who used his Maruti Swift car to carry out dangerous stunts and post videos of the acts on Instagram. The accused has been identified as Ranbir Singh, police said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said Singh was prosecuted for having tinted windscreens, driving dangerously, RC violation (for not displaying number plate on back side, changing colour of the vehicle), overtaking other vehicles, and fancy number plate.

“The Swift car is found registered in the name of Ranbir Singh, a resident of Pooth Kalan village in Delhi. He is an influencer and has posted several stunt and dangerous driving videos on Instagram,” she said.

Police also prosecuted a woman identified as Kanika, who owns a BMW sedan, for driving a diesel car over 10 years old in contravention of Delhi rules. Her car also had tinted windscreens and a fancy number plate, said DCP Chowdhary.

