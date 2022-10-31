Man robbed of SUV at gunpoint in Delhi Cantonment

A 35-year-old man was robbed off his SUV allegedly by three persons at gun point in Delhi’s Cantonment area on Saturday morning, police said on Sunday.

A purported video, seems to be of the incident, was circulated on social media. In the video, the driver can be seen parking his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons come on a motorcycle. When driver comes out of the vehicle, a man then takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens the driver. Another accused carrying gun also joins him. The third accused later joins them and they escape from the spot along with the car.

Deputy commissioner of police (South West) Manoj C said that a call was received at 5.19 am on Saturday at Delhi Cantt police station regarding carjacking from National Highway-8 near Jharera Village. The complainant, identified as Rahul, a resident of Meerut district in UP, was examined and he said that three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gun point. The accused then fled, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station and investigation has been taken up, the DCP said.

“CCTV footage is being examined and identity of the accused is being ascertained. Teams are working round the clock to nab the accused,” a police officer privy to probe said.