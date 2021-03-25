Man shot multiple times in Dakshinpuri, police suspect personal enmity behind murder

A 31-year-old man was killed after four unidentified men riding opened fire at him in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri late on Tuesday night. The victim’s family members have alleged that the assailants fired more than 30 rounds and the man was shot nearly 24 times.

The police too confirmed that multiple rounds were fired, but refused to give the exact count of bullet injuries that the man might have sustained, while stating that they were waiting for the autopsy report.

Police identified the victim as Dalip alias Kunal, who they said had a criminal past and he was involved in seven cases of murder, kidnapping, robbery and hurt. The police suspect that Kunal may have been killed over personal enmity. His family, however, has accused a local criminal for the murder and said that the local goon had threatened his brother around two months ago. Kunal ran a meat shop at H-block in Dakshinpuri.

“We have registered a case of murder and are probing it from all possible angles. Prime facie, personal enmity appears to be the reason behind Kunal’s murder,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

DCP Thakur said that the crime took place around 11.30pm outside Kunal’s meat shop and it came to their notice at about 12.45am, after a call was received from a hospital.

During initial enquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that Kunal was standing near his shop when the four men arrived on two two-wheelers and opened fire. Kunal was declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.

Kunal’s brother Sunny said that his brother was with two other persons when the four men — all wearing helmets —arrived on a bike and a scooter and opened fire. “They fired 30-40 bullets. Doctors told us that my brother was shot at least 23-24 times. We were having enmity with a local gangster, who had threatened me over the phone around two months ago,” said Sunny.