Man stabbed by son’s former employer, held

Police said the suspect, Mohammad Salam, owed around ₹75,000 in pending salary to the victim’s son, Ijhar Ahmed, and was angry at being constantly hounded about it by the victim’s family.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police said they carried out several raids, including his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, but to no avail.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death and his daughter was assaulted at their house in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Sunday night, police said, adding that the suspect, the former employer of the victim’s son, was arrested from the Mandoli area within hours on Monday.

Police said the suspect, Mohammad Salam, owed around 75,000 in pending salary to the victim’s son, Ijhar Ahmed, and was angry at being constantly hounded about it by the victim’s family. Ahmed had also left his job over the unpaid dues and started his own online kitchen which hurt the suspect’s khamiri roti business.

According to police, Salam had gone to the house to allegedly kill Ahmed but ended up stabbing his father, Mohammad Israr. DCP (northeast) Sanjay Sain said that based on the statement of Israr’s daughter, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at Nand Nagari police station.

Police said they carried out several raids, including his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, but to no avail. Later, based on his call data records, Salam’s was arrested near the Mandoli flyover. Police claimed he confessed to the crime.

