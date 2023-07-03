Man stabbed to death in Delhi over 300 bet

Four men chased a 20-year-old man, assaulted him, and then stabbed him to death in broad daylight at a busy lane in central Delhi’s Narayana Vihar, police officers aware of the case said on Monday, a day after the incident, adding that the altercation between the assailants and the victim stemmed from ₹300 that the latter lost to the former during a bet.

The victim was stabbed at least twice in his chest and abdomen on Sunday afternoon in Narayana Vihar’s Sangam Colony. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Abhishek alias Golu, was stabbed at least twice in his chest and abdomen on Sunday afternoon in Narayana Vihar’s Sangam Colony, and the knife used was left in his body, police said. They said the assailants fled after the victim’s uncle Narender Paswan, who witnessed the attack, rushed to help his nephew.

Giving details of the investigation, deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “Multiple teams were formed as it was a sensational daylight murder. Through our human intelligence network, the suspects were identified as Rajnish,18, Amit Kumar, 18, Roshan Singh, 19, and Pramod, 18. Police teams conducted raids at their residence, but they were not found. Through technical surveillance, Rajnish, Amit, and Roshan were arrested from Noida, while they were trying to flee... Their interrogation led to the arrest of Pramod from a bus destined for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.”

Sain added, “We arrested the four suspects, including Pramod who had stabbed him, and recovered ₹300 that Pramod had won from him during a bet… The quarrel between Abhishek and the four men occurred over returning the lost money. They followed him, waylaid him near a meat shop in Sangam Colony and killed him.”

