Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man wanted in 39 criminal cases arrested after brief exchange of fire with police
delhi news

Man wanted in 39 criminal cases arrested after brief exchange of fire with police

The accused was previously involved in 29 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, attack on police, snatching, robbery, burglary and under the Arms Act.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a trap was laid in Seemapuri based on information that Ahsan would be coming to Seemapuri late Monday night.(File Photo. Representative image)

A 31-year-old man involved in 39 criminal cases was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Seemapuri for allegedly robbing gold chains at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man and his mother last month, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Ahsan is a resident of east Delhi's Trilokpuri, they said, and added that efforts were being made to nab his accomplice.

CCTV footage of the March 23 chain snatching episode showed two motorcycle-borne men wearing helmets robbing the victims at gunpoint.

A case was registered and all relevant CCTV footage were scanned, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a trap was laid in Seemapuri based on information that Ahsan, who was wanted in several cases of robbery and snatching, would be coming to Seemapuri late Monday night.

"He was held after a brief exchange of fire, in which the accused sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg," the officer said.

He was shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment and later arrested, Sathiyasundaram said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8 in view of Covid surge

Delhi Metro to only allow essential workers in trains after 10pm due to curfew

Will strictly enforce night curfew in Delhi: police

Delhi court grants bail to former TMC MP K D Singh in money laundering case

The accused was previously involved in 29 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, attack on police, snatching, robbery, burglary and under the Arms Act, the police said.

A pistol, live cartridges, empty cartridges and a stolen motorcycle was seized from him, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi crime delhi police
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP