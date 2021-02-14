IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
delhi news

Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death

Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST

A large number of people gathered in Mangolpuri here on Sunday to condole the death of Rinku Sharma, with leaders of saffron organisations demanding that his killers be hanged.

Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.

Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.

He also demanded renaming the a nearby 'chowk' after Rinku Sharma.

Sharma's mother also attended the condolence meeting in which leaders of the Delhi BJP and various other organisations were present.

Mahant Navaldas, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, party MP Hans Raj Hans, MLA Vijender Gupta, VHP Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna and many others were also present in the meeting.

Bajrang Dal members claimed that condolence meetings were also held across the country by them and other saffron outfits.

The saffron outfit leaders have claimed that Sharma was killed for participating in collection of donation for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police has denied any communal angle to the murder.

Four accused have been arrested and the case has been transferred to the crime branch of Delhi Police.

Sharma worked as a lab technician and since the incident, additional police force have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
delhi news

Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
delhi news

Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Delhi has been witnessing a significant decline in its daily cases since the beginning of this year. On January 27, only 96 coronavirus disease cases had been added, which have been the lowest in more than nine months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to soon start facilitating registration of e-autos: Kailash Gahlot

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign, the Delhi government will now focus on adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carts
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM demanding security for protestors.(File photo)
AAP leader Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM demanding security for protestors.(File photo)
delhi news

High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26. (HT FILE)
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26. (HT FILE)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.((HT file))
JNU administrative building.((HT file))
delhi news

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shout slogans at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers shout slogans at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

As farmers’ stir enters day 81, several Delhi borders remain closed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:49 AM IST
“Auchandi, Saboli, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders are open,” Delhi Police wrote in a post on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 34th Garden Tourism Festival will have a bazaar and also some workshops for gardening enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR.
The 34th Garden Tourism Festival will have a bazaar and also some workshops for gardening enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR.
delhi news

Garden Tourism Festival 2021 to be three weeks long this year!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:35 AM IST
The event, which over three decades old, is usually a three day affair. This year, it’s being organised for three weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.
The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.
india news

Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:58 AM IST
  • The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New deaths usually reflect infections that took place three-four weeks ago.(Bloomberg)
New deaths usually reflect infections that took place three-four weeks ago.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

No Covid-19 deaths in the Capital for second day in a week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:22 AM IST
So far, the most single-day deaths were recorded on November 18, when 131 were reported to have succumbed to the illness as Delhi dealt with the third and most brutal surge in the number of cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) worker takes a jab of Covid-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) worker takes a jab of Covid-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Around 43% in Delhi get second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:40 AM IST
Across India, only 4% of those who received the shot on January 16, when the inoculation drive kicked off, turned up for the second shot on Saturday, according to provisional data shared by the Union health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DU College cancels lecture related to Singhu border, college cites technical problems

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Academic-activist Sumial Singh Sidhu has alleged that a lecture titled ‘Baba Farid to Singhu border: The Making of Punjabi Radical Tradition’ was cancelled in the last minute by the administration of Delhi University’s Ramanujan College
READ FULL STORY
Close
The murder of the 25-year-old had taken communal colours on Friday, with some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating on social media that Sharma was collecting money for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(HT Photo)
The murder of the 25-year-old had taken communal colours on Friday, with some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating on social media that Sharma was collecting money for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Mangolpuri murder case transferred to crime branch

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Sharma, who worked as a lab technician at a private hospital, was stabbed while returning home from a birthday party on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
delhi news

AAP demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Mangolpuri killing

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said even the Hindus are now not safe under the BJP-ruled Central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday’s bail for the elderly duo also meant that the number of people who had received bail after being arrested for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence so far jumped to six.(PTI)
Friday’s bail for the elderly duo also meant that the number of people who had received bail after being arrested for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence so far jumped to six.(PTI)
delhi news

Two elderly men nabbed for Republic Day violence make bail

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The two are the eldest, among the 146 persons arrested for the violence on January 26, so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP