A large number of people gathered in Mangolpuri here on Sunday to condole the death of Rinku Sharma, with leaders of saffron organisations demanding that his killers be hanged.

Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.

Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.

He also demanded renaming the a nearby 'chowk' after Rinku Sharma.

Sharma's mother also attended the condolence meeting in which leaders of the Delhi BJP and various other organisations were present.

Mahant Navaldas, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, party MP Hans Raj Hans, MLA Vijender Gupta, VHP Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna and many others were also present in the meeting.

Bajrang Dal members claimed that condolence meetings were also held across the country by them and other saffron outfits.

The saffron outfit leaders have claimed that Sharma was killed for participating in collection of donation for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police has denied any communal angle to the murder.

Four accused have been arrested and the case has been transferred to the crime branch of Delhi Police.

Sharma worked as a lab technician and since the incident, additional police force have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident.